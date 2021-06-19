Here are your Spanish football evening headlines for June 19.

Barcelona confirm Depay

Barcelona have finally confirmed the signing of Memphis Depay on a free from Olympique Lyon.

The Dutch forward’s contract with Lyon expires at the end of this month, and Barca have moved quickly to ensure he becomes their third free signing of the summer.

Restricted in this summer’s transfer window amid their financial crisis, the Catalan club have already been busy completing free signings, signing both Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, while Emerson Royal has arrived for a fee from Real Betis.

Jovic wants Real Madrid stay

Real Madrid find themselves in a difficult position with Luka Jovic, just two years after spending €65m to sign the Serbian.

Los Blancos handed Jovic is a six-year contract after seeing him score 27 goals across all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2018/19 season.

But just two years and 21 La Liga appearances later, Real Madrid find themselves with a Jovic-sized problem.

The 23-year-old was sent back to Frankfurt on loan in January, where he scored four and assisted twice in 18 Bundesliga appearances.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are searching for a way to get Jovic out of the club, and for a ‘decent price’ as they look to avoid the striker fulfilling the final four years of his long-term contract.

But according to the report, Frankfurt, who would be favourites to sign Jovic, cannot afford to buy him unless Andre Silva is sold this summer, the Portuguese midfielder valued at £40.5million by Transfermarkt.

And what’s more, Football Espana understands Jovic himself is not currently looking to leave Real Madrid, keen to prove himself at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dembélé injury

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembélé limped off with an injury during France’s frustrating draw with Hungary at Euro 2020.

The world champions were left stunned by Hungary in Budapest, forced to settle for a draw after Antione Griezmann cancelled out Atilla Fiola’s first-half opener.

But the draw was not the only blow for Les Bleus, who lost Dembélé to injury despite the Barca winger only coming on as a substitute.

Dembélé came off the bench in the 57th minute, replacing Adrien Rabiot as France searched for an equaliser at the time, but he had to be brought off with three minutes to go for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Lemar due to injury.

The injury seemed to be to his right foot, and it will be a big concern as he looks to contribute for France across the rest of the competition.