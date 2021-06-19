Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann stole a point for France against Hungary in what was a hard-fought 90 minutes in Budapest.

Hungary put in a committed performance to frustrate the Euro 2020 favourites and World Cup champions, and they even took the lead two minutes into added time in the first half.

Attila Fiola slotted home after a fine move from the hosts, and they looked as though they might be able to see it out, but Barcelona star Griezmann broke Hungarian hearts.

Griezmann slotted home from close range before celebrating with a trademark wiggle of the hips in front of the travelling French support.

France had 15 efforts on goal across the 90 minutes but managed just four on target, struggling to take their chances, including missed sitter from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in the first half, and they paid the price.

Didier Deschamps’ men could only take a point in what was the biggest surprise result of the competition so far.

With four points, France are likely through already, but they face a tough battle to win Group F with Portugal still to play, after Fernando Santos’ men taken on Germany today in the 5pm kick-off.