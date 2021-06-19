Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona and Marseille reach an agreement over Konrad de la Fuente

Barcelona have reportedly reached a transfer agreement with Ligue 1 side Marseille over Konrad de la Fuente.

The United States international was originally linked with a loan move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/21 La Liga season with Marseille emerging as the favourites to sign him.

However, the French club have now stepped up their efforts to bring him in on a permanent deal, and La Blaugrana have facilitated a sale.

According to reports from Marca, Ronald Koeman has now sanctioned the deal, with a €5m fee accepted by the Catalans.

The report adds Barcelona have secured a 50% sell on fee as part of the deal with de la Fuente set to sign a three year contract at the Stade Velodrome.

Koeman handed the 19-year-old a senior debut last season, with substitute roles in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, but he failed to break into his league plans.

Konrad de la Fuente Marseille Olympique Marseille Ronald Koeman

