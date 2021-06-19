Barcelona and Marseille reach an agreement over Konrad de la Fuente

Barcelona have reportedly reached a transfer agreement with Ligue 1 side Marseille over Konrad de la Fuente.

The United States international was originally linked with a loan move away from the Camp Nou ahead of the 2021/21 La Liga season with Marseille emerging as the favourites to sign him.

However, the French club have now stepped up their efforts to bring him in on a permanent deal, and La Blaugrana have facilitated a sale.

According to reports from Marca, Ronald Koeman has now sanctioned the deal, with a €5m fee accepted by the Catalans.

The report adds Barcelona have secured a 50% sell on fee as part of the deal with de la Fuente set to sign a three year contract at the Stade Velodrome.

Koeman handed the 19-year-old a senior debut last season, with substitute roles in the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, but he failed to break into his league plans.