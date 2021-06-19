Atletico Madrid will have to wait to close a deal for Udinese frontman Rodrigo De Paul, but the deal is set to be confirmed.

Los Rojiblancos appear to be on the lookout for a new frontman this summer with the ageing Luis Suarez needing some help.

Suarez was excellent last season, playing a crucial role in Atleti winning the La Liga title, but at the age of 34, it’s no secret that Atleti need another option, particularly as they look to step up their efforts in the Champions League.

Diego Simeone did have Lyon’s Moussa Dembele to call upon in the second half of the last campaign, but the Frenchman was rarely used, and it appears Atleti will not take up the option to buy.

Instead, De Paul looks set to be signed, and according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal worth €35m has already been agreed.

However, it’s also reported De Paul will not have his medical in Madrid until after this summer’s Copa America, when the deal is expected to go through.

De Paul is being allowed to concentrate fully on Argentina’s efforts in Brazil this summer before turning attention to his future.

The 27-year-old has been with Udinese since 2016, racking up 177 league appearances since, scoring 33.

He joined the Italian club after two years at Valencia when he managed just one goal in 32 league appearances.