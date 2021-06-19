Antoine Griezmann: “My contract with Barcelona is until June of 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States”

Antoine Griezmann is currently at Euro 2020 with the French national team; they’re one of the clear favourites to take home the trophy this summer. The Barcelona forward has also been speaking, in comments carried by Diario Sport, about his future, specifically his future after his contract with the club comes to an end in the summer of 2024.

“My contract with Barcelona is until June of 2024 and after that I think it will be the right time to go to the United States,” Griezmann said to Le Figaro. “I love the country, the culture, the NBA and the desire to discover new things draws me there. I’d love to finish my career there.”

Griezmann explained that going there wouldn’t be semi-retirement. He’d be heading stateside with the ambition of winning MLS and showing a good level, leaving a legacy there. He’d still only be in his early thirties when he leaves Barcelona.

Griezmann has, of course, enjoyed a mixed start to his Barcelona career. He’s been at Camp Nou for two seasons but failed to hit the heights that would have been expected for a player of his calibre, despite undoubtedly contributing on the field of play. He notched 18 goals and contributed 12 assists last season in 44 games, a clear improvement on the 15 and four, respectively, he achieved in his first season.