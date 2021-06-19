Alvaro Morata on target as Spain held to frustrating 1-1 Poland draw

Spain’s search for a first Euro 2020 win goes on as Luis Enrique’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Poland in Sevilla.

La Roja were aiming to bounce back from their 0-0 stalemate against Sweden in the tournament opener but Enrique’s charges were unable to find a late winner at the Estadio de La Cartuja.

Alvaro Morata vindicated his manager’s decision to keep him in the starting line up as he swept home the best chance of the opening stages.

Polish talisman Robert Lewandowski was superbly denied by Spain stopper Unai Simon before the break but the Bayern Munich superstar produced a textbook headed leveller shortly after the restart.

Spain struggled to maintain momentum in the final half hour and they wasted an excellent chance to win it, as Gerard Moreno‘s penalty bounced back off the post, and Morata stabbed the rebound wide.

Spain now face Slovakia in their final group game with La Roja needing to win to move into the knockout stages.

