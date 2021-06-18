Wolves eye shock Diego Costa move ahead of 2021/22

Premier League side Wolves have been linked with a surprise summer move for Spanish international Diego Costa.

Costa is a free agent after requesting to terminate his contract with Atletico Madrid at the start of 2021 amid rumours of a possible return to Brazil.

However, the 32-year-old has failed to secure a new club, with talks over deals with teams in Brazil, Portugal, Turkey and Saudi Arabia all reportedly breaking down.

According to reports from Portuguese outlet UOL, new Wolves boss Bruno Lage has asked the club to make a financial assessment over a possible deal.

Lage is set to be handed a reduced transfer budget at Molineux, after he replaced Nuno Santo at the club last month, and Costa would represent a salary-only deal.

Wolves are unlikely to offer more than a one-year deal to secure a return to the Premier League, after netting 52 goals in 89 league games during an iconic spell at Chelsea between 2014 and 2018.