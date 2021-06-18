Spanish football morning headlines: Laporte loving life with La Roja, Busquets travels to Seville, Memphis close to joining Barcelona

Spanish football morning headlines for June 18th

Aymeric Laporte: “I’m enjoying myself like a child”

Aymeric Laporte is enjoying his first taste of international football. The Manchester City centre-back is currently away with La Roja at Euro 2020, preparing to host Robert Lewandowski’s Poland this coming Saturday evening in Seville. Laporte, who switched allegiance to Spain from France, is secure that he made the correct call as per Marca.

Sergio Busquets tests negative for covid-19 and today travels to Seville

Sergio Busquets has tested negative in the PCR test he needed to and is en route to Las Rozas today to join up with La Roja before they head to Seville this afternoon according to Diario AS. He won’t face Poland tomorrow, but he’s expected to be ready for Spain’s third match at Euro 2020 next Wednesday, against Slovakia.

Barcelona waiting on confirmation of Memphis Depay signing

Barcelona are waiting for Memphis Depay to approve the final details of the contract sent to him before officially announcing the signing of the Dutchman according to Mundo Deportivo. He yesterday scored the Netherlands’ first goal as they beat Austria 2-0 at Euro 2020, securing their place in the last 16 in the process.

