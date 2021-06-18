Sevilla target Japanese international star Daichi Kamada

Sevilla‘s summer transfer shopping list could include a shock move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Daichi Kamada.

The Japanese international has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga giants after scoring five goals from midfield in 32 league games in 2020/21.

Premier League side Tottenham are tracking the 24-year-old, who also laid on an eye-catching 15 assists in domestic action, but Frankfurt are likely to hold out for a high price.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, both Tottenham and Sevilla are currently only willing to offer in the region of €5m for the former Sagan Tosu schemer.

The 24-year-old signed a new three-year contract at the start of last season and Adi Hutter’s side currently value him at around €25m.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui is aiming to free up some space in his squad to make room for new faces with Tomas Vaclik and Sergio Escudero already confirmed as free transfer departures.

