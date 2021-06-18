Here are your Spanish football evening headlines for June 18.

Setién lifts lid on Barca stint

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setién has lifted the lid on his ill-fated time at Camp Nou.

“I have paid the price I have had to pay,” he told Cadena Ser, as published by Marca.

“To sign for Barcelona, I don’t regret it, it was a dream, but when I was there, I found out a lot of things that surprised me, very, very complicated situations that I could not resolve, or that I had to make other decisions.”

See the full quotes here

Luis Enrique to start Morata

Luis Enrique will continue to trust Alvaro Morata as Spain prepare to face Poland on Saturday evening.

After the draw with Sweden, there were instant calls for Morata to be dropped ahead of the clash with Poland at La Cartuja, but Luis Enrique is having none of it.

In fact, in his pre-match press conference, as covered by Marca, Morata was the only starter the Spain boss would confirm.

“Yes, he will start,” he said. “I want him to continue doing the same, to continue to contribute what he contributes in attack and defence.”

See the full story here

Real Madrid make Varane decision

Real Madrid appear to be open to selling Raphael Varane despite submitting a new contract offer to the centre-back.

It’s reported Varane, aged 28, believes he has one big contract left in the peak of his career, and he may not feel he can get that at Real Madrid having seen teammates offered reduced terms due to the club’s difficult financial position.

With that in mind, it seems Real Madrid’s stance has softened, and according to a report from Diario AS, they are now willing to sell Varane for the right offer.

Image by Getty Images