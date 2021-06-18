Robert Moreno appointed new Granada coach

Robert Moreno has been announced as Granada’s new coach in a club statement. Moreno has signed a two-year deal at Los Carmenes, and will replace one of the most important coaches in the club’s history in Diego Martinez. Martinez remarkably led Granada to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season, only to lose to Manchester United.

Moreno began his career as a coach at just 14, and has worked for top-level clubs including Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona and Monaco. He also stepped in to replace Luis Enrique, who was dealing with personal issues, during La Roja’s qualification phase for this summer’s Euro 2020, winning seven of his nine games in charge and losing none.

Moreno has a tough task ahead of him to fill Martinez’s boots. Martinez had Granada over-performing, and was very much the nucleus and instigator of their success. He took them from the Segunda to the Primera in 2019, securing two solid mid-table finishes and the aforementioned European run.