Real Madrid appear to be open to selling Raphael Varane despite submitting a new contract offer to the centre-back.

The Sergio Ramos saga has finally come to an end with the veteran bidding his farewell to Los Blancos after 16 years on Friday.

But attention now turns to the case of Varane, who has just one year remaining on his current contract.

That means that if Real Madrid cannot tie him down to a new deal before the January transfer window, he will be able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside Spain from the winter ahead of leaving for free next summer.

Los Blancos have already tried to avoid that situation, already submitting an offer of a new deal with La Liga giants not too keen on the idea of losing both Ramos and Varane in one season.

But Varane is yet to reply to the offer, and Diario AS say he is keeping his options open as he concentrates on France’s Euro 2020 efforts.

It’s reported Varane, aged 28, believes he has one big contract left in the peak of his career, and he may not feel he can get that at Real Madrid having seen teammates offered reduced terms due to the club’s difficult financial position.

With that in mind, it seems Real Madrid’s stance has softened, and according to the report, they are now willing to sell Varane for the right offer, which is believed to be around €60million, a touch higher than the €58million opening offer from Manchester United, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Real Madrid are said to be keen to raise money for signings, causing them to change their mind on Varane, and the emergence of centre-backs Nacho Fernandez and Eder Militao this season, as well as the arrival of David Alaba on a free, will give them confidence that they can survive without both Ramos and Varane.