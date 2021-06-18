Real Madrid have already decided on their replacement for Raphael Varane if the Frenchman leaves the club this summer.

Los Blancos find themselves in a difficult position with Varane, who is out of contract next year.

If the centre-back is not tied down to a new contract, he will be free to line up a free transfer to a club outside Spain from January, and free to join anyone next summer when his contract expires.

Aware of that, Real Madrid have submitted a new contract offer, but they are also said to be open to selling the defender, according to Diario AS, if an agreement is not reached in the near future in order to avoid losing him for free, and indeed to fund incomings this summer.

Varane is yet to respond to the contract offer on the table, and according to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid have already lined up an alternative in case he does end up leaving.

It’s reported Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is number one on their list, with previous reports from Mundo Deportivo claiming the centre-back will cost between €65m and €70m this summer.

That could actually see Real Madrid lose money with talk of a €60million asking price for Varane, though Kounde is still only 22 years of age and his performances have suggested he will be a fine investment.

It’s reported that Villarreal star Pau Torres is likely to be the second option, with the left-footed Spain star having a release clause of €65m.

And Torres’ defensive partner for the national team, Aymeric Laporte is also mentioned as a potential option to replace Varane.

Though, coming off the back of a Premier League-winning season with Manchester City, he too is unlikely to come cheap.