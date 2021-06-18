Real Madrid B team star set for 2021 exit

Real Madrid will not activate their purchase clause on Getafe striker Hugo Duro this summer.

Duro joined the La Liga giants on a season long loan deal at the start of the 2020/21 campaign with a €4m option to buy him inserted into the move.

The 21-year-old impressed during his time with Raul Gonzalez‘s Castilla side in the first half of the season with 12 goals from 19 games in the Segunda Division B.

Previous first team boss Zinedine Zidane subsequently handed him a league debut for the club and a first ever Champions League appearance in 2021.

However, despite earning some positive reviews, Los Blancos will not exercise their option to bring him back to the club permanently.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid requested another year on loan, but Getafe rejected their proposal, and he now heads back to the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez with another 12 months left on his contract there.