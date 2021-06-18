Robert Lewandowski has sent a warning to Spain ahead of Poland’s clash with La Roja on Saturday night.

The Bayern Munich superstar and his teammates suffered defeat in their Euro 2020 opener, against Slovakia, leaving them desperate for points as they prepare to take on Spain at La Cartuja on Saturday night.

La Roja themselves are in need of a win having been forced to settle for a draw against Sweden in their opener, and they will once again head into this one as favourites.

But Lewandowski, who has carved himself out as one of the world’s best goalscorers during his career, has no fear of Luis Enrique‘s men.

“We don’t fear Spain,” he said during a press conference, as published by Mundo Deportivo. “We understand that we have to show our maximum commitment in this game.

“We should be disciplined, treat this game as if it were our last.

“If we play like a team, we fight for every ball and into every challenge, then we will have an opportunity.”

Speaking about Poland’s defeat in their opener, Lewandowski pointed to the sending off of Grzegorz Krychowiak as the ‘turning point’.

“Looking back, though we had the control of the game, we allowed the first goal, which could have destabilised us,” he added.

“But in the second half, when we scored so quickly, we really believed that we could score again and win. The turning point, without doubt, was the red card.”

Poland will need four points from their last two games to give themselves a good chance of qualification through third place, but with Spain to play and Sweden already on four points, it might well take two wins to progress via the top two.