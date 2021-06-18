Luis Enrique will continue to trust Alvaro Morata as Spain prepare to face Poland on Saturday evening.

Morata came under intense criticism again for his performance in La Roja‘s Euro 2020 opener, a goalless draw with Sweden.

The Juventus loan star performed well overall, but more missed chances left him open to criticism for supporters having built up an unwanted reputation for missing chances in recent years.

After the game, there were instant calls for Morata to be dropped ahead of the clash with Poland at La Cartuja, but Luis Enrique is having none of it.

In fact, in his pre-match press conference, as covered by Marca, Morata was the only starter the Spain boss would confirm.

“Yes, he will start,” he said. “I want him to continue doing the same, to continue to contribute what he contributes in attack and defence.

“Tomorrow we will play with Morata and 10 more.”

Luis Enrique also spoke about the return of midfielder Sergi Busquets, who was not available for the Sweden game after testing positive for coronavirus during the previous week.

But the Barcelona midfielder is now back within the group having passed protocols and having given a negative test.

And Luis Enrique has said Busquets will return to contention.

“He will be in condition to participate,” added the Spain boss.

“He has worked at home and we have been in permanent contact with him. He was able to train. It has been as if he was here.”