Barcelona’s unusual Champions League gear revealed

Barcelona are living a complicated moment. In a sporting sense, they’re not at the level they’d like to be at; they endeavour to be fighting until the end for La Liga and the Champions League every season, something they’re a way off as of right now.

Joan Laporta was elected as president at the dawn of the year, however, and has begun to implement positive changes. He’s brought in some interesting signings; Eric Garcia, Sergio Aguero and Emerson have all been recruited, with Memphis Depay close. Ronald Koeman’s continuity has been confirmed, giving the club stability, while Lionel Messi appears close to signing a new contract.

One area Barcelona fans don’t have much cause to be optimistic, however, is their football shirts. They released their home gear last week to mixed review; many aren’t pleased with the seemingly lopsided and asymmetrical pattern to it. Now, according to Footy Headlines and Caught Offside, they’ve followed it up with the release of a Champions League shirt, which is quite simply not Barcelona-like.