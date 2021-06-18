Barcelona waiting on confirmation of Memphis Depay signing

Barcelona are waiting for Memphis Depay to approve the final details of the contract sent to him before officially announcing the signing of the Dutchman according to Mundo Deportivo. He yesterday scored the Netherlands’ first goal as they beat Austria 2-0 at Euro 2020, securing their place in the last 16 in the process.

Memphis scored his goal in Amsterdam under the watchful gaze of Ronald Koeman, who could become his new coach if all things go to plan. Today, in fact, could be the ideal day to pull the trigger and announce Memphis’ incorporation; the Netherlands don’t have another game until Monday, when they face North Macedonia.

Memphis’ signing will be one of several free transfers Joan Laporta has looked to bring in this window; Memphis is a free agent following the expiration of his Lyon contract. As well as the Dutchman, Barcelona have also recruited Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, with Emerson joining on a permanent deal from Real Betis.