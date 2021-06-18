Aymeric Laporte: “Here, I’m like a child living his dream”

Aymeric Laporte is enjoying his first taste of international football. The Manchester City centre-back is currently away with La Roja at Euro 2020, preparing to host Robert Lewandowski’s Poland this coming Saturday evening in Seville. Laporte, who switched allegiance to Spain from France, is secure that he made the correct call as per Marca.

Laporte’s decision engendered much controversy. The defender was asked at press conferences loaded questions such as whether he was prepared to defend the Spanish flag like someone who had been born and raised in the country, while his inclusion indirectly led to Luis Enrique to leave out former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

“He’s an example for all footballers, including me,” Laporte said of Ramos. “He’s a benchmark in the world of football. As a centre-back, I’ve always focused a lot on him, and on his personality. Despite the adversities he’s had throughout his career, he’s always managed to get ahead. That’s what strikes me about his character.”

Born in Agen, France, Laporte’s journey to an international tournament has been long. He began his career with SU Agen before a stint with Bayonne, eventually coming through at Athletic Bilbao before taking his first senior steps with Basconia. He then returned to Athletic, becoming an established first-teamer there before joining City in 2018.

“Yes, I do feel comfortable,” Laporte said when asked about how he feels with La Roja. “And also very happy. I’m at a stage of my life where I’m very happy and I’m taking advantage of it. Here, I’m like a child living his dream. I was looking forward to being here and now that I am I’m enjoying every second.”