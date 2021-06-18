Alvaro Morata has sent a message to Spain fans amid criticism on the back of his opening performance at Euro 2020.

The 28-year-old was slated after missing a key chance in Spain‘s goalless draw with Sweden in their first game of the competition, but Luis Enrique has already made it clear the Juventus loan star will start again on Saturday when La Roja take on Poland.

And battling through the criticism and the whistles from his own fans, Morata has sent a message to supporters, asking them for their support ahead of Saturday night.

“I am the first to be self-critical, and after a game, when I have a chance to clear my head, I find it hard to sleep, my head is spinning,” he told Deportes Cuatro, as published by Diario AS.

“What’s good is that you have another opportunity and you will have even more.

“I am very motivated, more than ever, and the only thing that I can do is ask the people that are going tomorrow to help the team…we need them.”

He added: “Any person that knows me or that has seen me knows what it means to me to wear the national team shirt, but I plead that tomorrow they help us to get the win, we need to be in the next round, we need to want to be in the final and win it.”

Morata did perform well on the whole against Sweden, but missed chances are becoming a theme, and the missed opportunities against Portugal in Spain’s pre-tournament friendly did not help set the table for the striker.

Spain will be under pressure heading into their second game after Sweden defeated Slovakia on Friday, moving onto four points, while Slovakia have three.

La Roja will feel they need to pick up all three points on Saturday night if they want to win the group, and Morata will feel he needs to find the net to silence those critics and get fans onside ahead of the rest of the competition.

Image by Getty Images