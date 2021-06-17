Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has broken his silence to thank Sergio Ramos for his services to Los Blancos.

Zidane has been rather quiet since his departure from Real Madrid at the end of the season, walking away from his role for a second time.

The Frenchman did speak in an open letter following his departure, but he has largely resisted reporters since his departure from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Though, one topic he could not resist commenting on is the departure of Ramos, who will leave Real Madrid after 16 years when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The news of the veteran defender’s departure broke on Wednesday night ahead of a press conference involving Ramos and club president Florentino Perez on Thursday.

And following the news, Zidane took to Instagram to pay tribute.

He wrote: “Legend. It was a great pleasure and honour to have you as a teammate and player. A great captain in history. Many thanks for everything.”

That’s a sentiment that has been echoed by most as Ramos prepares to leave Real Madrid after winning everything there is to win at the club.

And Ramos was equally as complimentary when Zidane left the club last month, writing: “Enjoy life, enjoy family. Big hug, mister. Merci, Zidane.”

Both Ramos and Zidane will now set about looking for new clubs as they begin life after Real Madrid.