Tearful Sergio Ramos bids farewell to Real Madrid: “This is more than a goodbye; it’s a see you later. I’ll be back.”

Sergio Ramos is a Real Madrid legend. No man defines their modern legacy like him; the Andalusian joined the club in 2005 from Sevilla at the age of just 19, starting off as a right-back before being converted into one of the best centre-backs in the world.

He was there for the end of the first Galactico era, that time of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Fenomeno and David Beckham, as well as the birth of the second one, that time of Kaka, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale. It was his last-minute equaliser that enabled Los Blancos to beat Atletico Madrid and win La Decima in 2014, and he was present at Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Sergio Ramos breaks down in tears during goodbye to Real Madrid; he discusses arriving from Andalusia at just 19 with his family. "I was just a kid," he says. https://t.co/Bknpsnfdm6 — footballespana (@footballespana_) June 17, 2021

He’s not featuring for La Roja at Euro 2020, however, part of the reason he needs to move on to pastures new. At 35, Madrid didn’t deem him worthy of a multi-year contract, so a parting of the ways was inevitable. It was evident in Ramos’ speech on Thursday afternoon, however, that this was a tough decision to make.

“The time has come, one of the most difficult of my life, the time as come to say goodbye to Real Madrid,” Ramos said according to Marca. “It’s inevitable that I’m emotional. I would have liked to have said goodbye at our stadium, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Thanks to Real Madrid; I’ll always carry you in my heart. It’s been a wonderful stage, unique in my life, and opens up a future where I really want to continue to show my best level for many years and be able to add another title to my record. Thank you all very much. This is more than a goodbye; it’s a see you later. I’ll be back.”