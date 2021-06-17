Sergio Ramos said to prefer a move to the Premier League

Sergio Ramos has left Real Madrid. The Andalusian centre-back said goodbye to the club he’s spent the last 16 years with today, explaining the reasons behind his departure and what his next step is going to be. Ramos revealed, according to Marca, that nothing has been decided on the second point, and that he’ll now begin to look for a new club.

He ruled out a move to either Barcelona or Sevilla; the former because of Madrid’s intense rivalry with them, the latter because it’s not the right moment for either him or his former club to re-unite. Ramos, ever the competitor, wants to join a club that’s capable of winning the Champions League; a club amongst the elite of the elite.

The Premier League is his first choice, with Ligue Un second and the Bundesliga third. It remains to be seen which club will be able to satisfy Ramos in his three key requirements; financially, temporally and competitively. Whoever does will get a top-class centre-back with experience second to none, but one with 35 years on the clock.