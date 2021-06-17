Sergio Ramos has sent a message to Real Madrid fans over his exit from the club.

The veteran defender has served the club passionately over 16 years, claiming 22 titles along the way, and he will officially leave as a legend when his contract expires at the end of this month.

The news that Ramos would be leaving the club broke on Wednesday night ahead of a press conference today (Thursday) when Ramos, accompanied by club president Florentino Perez, said his goodbyes.

During that press conference, Ramos revealed he had actually tried to accept a one-year contract with reduced terms, but he says the deal was taken off the table and he was told it was ‘too late’.

Ramos will now leave the club he has captained and won everything with, and as he prepares to depart through the exit door for good, he has sent an emotional message to Real Madrid fans.

Here is the full translated message of what the soon-to-be-former Los Blancos skipper wrote on Twitter.

“I never thought that I would arrive at this moment, but everything has a start and an end.

“Today I say goodbye to my home, my fans, my teammates and this shirt that has given me everything, that I have given everything for, for which I have left my soul. Today I say goodbye to Real Madrid.

“The gratitude and pride that I feel to look back and contemplate this journey that has lasted 16 years, I don’t know how to express the words. Twenty-two titles that I have in memory in the form of unrepeatable and indescribable emotions.

“Thank you to the club, to my teammates, the coaches that I have had, and especially, thank you to you, Madridistas.

“From my heart, thank you to everyone, for what you made possible and to all of you who accompanied me through this exciting journey.

“I am not saying goodbye, I say until then because of the return, I will return.”