Sergio Ramos has already been offered the opportunity to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Ramos is a free agent as of the end of this month when his Real Madrid contract comes to an end, and it has already been confirmed he will leave the club this summer after 16 years.

Following the confirmation of the veteran defender’s departure, the questions quickly became about who is going to sign Ramos, a 35-year-old with large wages who has missed 35 games through injury across all competitions this season.

But it seems there may already be an option on the table with Diario AS claiming French giants PSG have already reached out to Ramos to find out whether he is interested in playing in Ligue 1.

The report claims the offer is ‘one of the best’ options available to Ramos currently, and that the Spain international may be inclined to make the move to Paris due to the relationships he already has with a number of players, including Kaylor Navas, Angel Di Maria and others.

It’s also reported that Ramos ‘likes the idea’ of working under PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has been regularly linked with Real Madrid in the past, while also being Spanish-speaking.

PSG bitterly felt the loss of experienced defender Thiago Silva after the Brazilian joined Chelsea on a free before this season, and it’s thought Ramos could fill that void.