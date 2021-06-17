Sergio Ramos has ruled out a return to Sevilla following the confirmation of his exit from Real Madrid.

Ramos is to walk away from the Santiago Bernabeu after 16 years when his contract expires at the end of this month after failing to agree a new deal.

The veteran centre-back has said he did try to accept Real Madrid‘s offer of a one-year deal on reduced terms, but he was told it was ‘too late’.

And so a new chapter awaits, but while Ramos‘ next club remains unknown for now, he has confirmed he will not be heading back to Sevilla, nor will he join Real Madrid’s eternal rivals Barcelona.

“I’m not joining Sevilla, this is not even an option,” he said during his departure press conference, as transcribed by Fabrizio Romano.

“Barcelona? Impossible. You’ll never see me at Barça. I don’t know which club I’m joining yet. When I’ll know, I’ll be the first to announce it.

“It’s not time to talk about my future.”

Ramos is available for free this summer, but his large salary means he will not come cheap.

The question now will be what club is willing to commit to such a large salary for a 35-year-old who missed as many as 35 games through injury across last season.

With Barcelona and Sevilla ruled out and Atletico Madrid extremely unlikely to be an option, one thing that is clear is that Ramos looks set to leave La Liga for the first time in his career.