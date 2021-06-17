Sergio Ramos’ departure changes Raphael Varane’s plans

Sergio Ramos’ departure from Real Madrid has already had consequences according to Diario AS. The club have re-opened negotiations with Raphael Varane to extend his contract at the club, which is set to expire in 2022. Negotiations had been at a standstill, with the ambition now being to partner him with David Alaba.

What was important for Varane, who’s currently at Euro 2020 at the heart of the French national team’s defence, was to have his value recognised. At the moment he’s being paid about €6m net per season, some distance from the €12m net that Alaba will be collecting. As aforementioned, Varane is not just the starting centre-back for Madrid, but also for France, who won the World Cup in Russia in 2018 and are favourites for Euro 2020.

Varane was always keen to wait until the contract negotiations with Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Ramos had been resolved; that would enable him to negotiate without ifs and buts and with real clarity. At 28, he knows that this could be the last major contract he gets, and he has interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.