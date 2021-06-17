Here are your Spanish evening headlines for June 17.

Ramos sends parting message

Sergio Ramos has sent a message to Real Madrid fans over his exit from the club.

“I never thought that I would arrive at this moment, but everything has a start and an end,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Today I say goodbye to my home, my fans, my teammates and this shirt that has given me everything, that I have given everything for, for which I have left my soul. Today I say goodbye to Real Madrid.”

Barca start Ilaix talks

Talks are already underway between Barcelona and Ilaix Moriba over a new contract.

Ilaix is set to be out of contract around a year from now after signing a three-year deal in 2019.

But if there’s one thing Barcelona definitely cannot afford amid their financial crisis, it’s to lose their brightest young talents.

Ilaix is undoubtedly one of those players, the 18-year-old midfielder attracting plenty of praise from those at the Catal club, already making 18 senior appearances for the club this season.

And Barcelona are going to move quickly to make sure the central midfielder does not slip through their grasp.

Zidane breaks silence

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has broken his silence to thank Sergio Ramos for his services to Los Blancos.

He wrote on Instagram: “Legend. It was a great pleasure and honour to have you as a teammate and player. A great captain in history. Many thanks for everything.”

That’s a sentiment that has been echoed by most as Ramos prepares to leave Real Madrid after winning everything there is to win at the club.

And Ramos was equally as complimentary when Zidane left the club last month, writing: “Enjoy life, enjoy family. Big hug, mister. Merci, Zidane.”