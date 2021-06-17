Monchi on Sergio Ramos: “Evidently he’ll always carry the club in his heart and he came through our academy, but it’s not the moment to go back down that road and it’s never been an option”

Sergio Ramos won’t be returning to Sevilla. It had been something that had been discussed in previous months, and certainly held a romantic appeal. Ramos began his career with Sevilla, breaking into the first-team at the Sanchez-Pizjuan as a teenager before securing a big-money move to Real Madrid at 19 in 2005.

Today Ramos spoke to the media about the circumstances of his departure from Madrid after 16 trophy-laden seasons in the Spanish capital. He wanted a multi-year option all season while the club only wanted to offer him a single-year deal. By the time Ramos, over a barrel having had an injury-hit season that saw him miss out on Euro 2020, accepted the one-year deal it had been taken off the table.

Despite a tough season for him last year, and the fact that he’s 35 years old and no longer a spring chicken, there’ll still be suitors for him this summer; he brings unparalleled experience, after all. Barcelona and Sevilla won’t be among them, however, with Ramos shooting down both and Monchi, sporting director of the latter, backing his statement.

“We’re completely in line with Sergio,” Monchi said in comments carried by Diario AS. “A return has never been an option; not for him or for us. Evidently he’ll always carry the club in his heart and he came through our academy, but it’s not the moment to go back down that road and it’s never been an option.”