Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has praised Real Madrid for how they have handled Sergio Ramos’ departure.

It was announced last night that Ramos would be leaving the club at the end of his contract, which expires at the end of this month.

The two parties failed to come to an agreement over a new deal, though Ramos has since revealed he accepted Real Madrid’s offer of reduced terms only to be told it was ‘too late’.

Nevertheless, the veteran centre-back’s departure has now been confirmed, and he and Los Blancos president Florentino Perez held a press conference on Thursday to bid farewell to Ramos after 16 years.

On the back of that, Manchester United great Ferdinand has praised Real Madrid for how they have handled the departure of Ramos.

He wrote on Twitter: “The way @realmadrid present their galactico signings and the legends when they leave really amplifies their status as one of the go to clubs. They lead the way in doing these 2 things.”

Ramos will now search for pastures now, and he will be available for free come the end of his month, aside from his large salary demands, of course.

But he does move on without any hard feelings, saying during his press conference: “My relationship with the president has always been extraordinary, like father and son, in a sporting sense.

“All families have their ups and downs. I will remember it positively, for all I lived here in 16 years.”