Leonardo Spinazzola linked with swap deal to Real Madrid

Leonardo Spinazzola’s agent has met with Real Madrid according to a report in Diario AS and Football Italia. Spinazzola, currently of Roma and formerly of Atalanta and Juventus, is currently at Euro 2020 with the Italian national team; he’s their starting left-back.

Madrid have set their sights on the 28-year-old to boost their prospects on the left-side of defence, evidently impressed by his performances so far this summer; Spinazzola was named man of the match during Italy’s 3-0 opening-day defeat of Turkey.

Davide Lippi, Spinazzola’s agent, reportedly met Luis Campos and his right-hand man, Ludovic Fattizzo, in the south of France. Campos, formerly sporting director of Lille, was meeting Lippi on behalf of Los Blancos.

The idea emanating from the Santiago Bernabeu is to execute a swap deal, one that would see Borja Mayoral, who joined Roma on a two-year loan deal in 2020, head to the Italian capital in exchange for Spinazzola, forgoing the €20m obligation to buy included in the deal. Spinazzola joined Roma from Juventus in 2019.