Eden Hazard’s underwhelming season continues after yet another Belgium snub.

The Real Madrid star missed no fewer than 33 games through injury this season, continuing to fail in his bid to prove his £103.5million fee.

Hazard did manage to return to fitness towards the end of the season to take his appearance tally up to 21 for the season, but his second campaign in the Spanish capital did not help convince those who remain underwhelmed by his 2019 transfer from Chelsea.

The winger has recently admitted his own disappointment over the move so far, but he is determined to prove himself.

But as he looks to do the same on the international stage, he is not getting much help.

That’s because Belgium boss Roberton Martinez has now put Hazard on the bench for the Red Devils’ first two games at Euro 2020.

Belgium comfortably beat Russia in their opener but they were 1-0 down after 92 seconds against Denmark in an emotionally charged fixture in Copenhagen this evening.

Hazard will be desperate to make his mark at Euro 2020 ahead of his Real Madrid return, but he once again has to do so from the bench.

