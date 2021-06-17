Belgium qualify for Euro 2020 last 16 with 2-1 win at Denmark

La Roja will always be among the favourites for every international tournament; that’s due to their size, history and significance. This summer, however, they’re definitely not the favourite. That honour belongs to France, closely followed by Belgium, England, and most recently Italy.

Belgium look potent. They swatted aside Russia on their opening day and followed that up with a 2-1 win this evening in Copenhagen, a game that took on extra significance following Christian Eriksen’s collapse in Denmark’s opening fixture.

The hosts, buoyed by the emotion of the event, opened the scoring in the second minute through Yussuf Poulsen, but Kevin De Bruyne’s introduction changed things. He assisted Thorgan Hazard in the 55th minute before scoring himself in the 70th, a bullet of a strike teed up by Real Madrid man Eden Hazard.

The result meant that Belgium, after Italy, are the second team to qualify for a place in the last 16 of the competition. De Bruyne, but also Romelu Lukaku, are veritable stars, world-class players capable of so much. If Roberto Martinez can keep both fit for the course, they’ll stand a real chance of going deep.