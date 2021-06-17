Barcelona accept Memphis Depay’s desire to sign a two-year contract

Memphis Depay is merely a step away from officially becoming a Barcelona player according to Mundo Deportivo. The contract the Dutchman, who’s a free agent after seeing his contract at Lyon expire, will sign will be for two seasons. Memphis wants the contract to run until just after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

There won’t be the option of a third season included in the deal, as had been discussed. That gives Memphis the freedom to negotiate better terms once his two years is up, should both he and the club wish to continue in their relationship. It hints at a confident character who’s willing to back himself. Memphis has rejected superior economic offers from Juventus, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain to join the Blaugrana.

Key to Memphis’ determination to head to Camp Nou is the presence of Ronald Koeman. They worked together with the Dutch national team, with whom Memphis is currently away representing. Koeman’s continuity at Barcelona was in doubt until recently, but now that’s resolved there’s nothing standing in the way of Memphis confirming his decision.