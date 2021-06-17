Eric Garcia delivers verdict on Man City star Aymeric Laporte amid Barcelona links

Eric Garcia would welcome former Manchester City teammate Aymeric Laporte to Barcelona.

Garcia has already signed up to become a Barca player ahead of his Manchester City contract officially coming to an end at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, his new La Roja teammate Laporte has also been linked with a move to Camp Nou, and Garcia has made it clear he would welcome the signing.

“Aymeric Laporte coming to Barcelona? I don’t know. We haven’t talked about this,” said Garcia during Spain duty, as published by Football365.

“We are focused on the Euros, but if he comes to us, obviously he’s a great player.”

Garcia largely struggled for game time at City, making just 19 league appearances in three years, but he still has only good words to say about his now former boss Pep Gardiola.

Speaking about Guardiola and how he compares to Spain boss Luis Enrique, he added: “I can only have good words towards Pep. He knew the decision of mine not to renew, he assumed it and we had no problem. I’m very grateful for what he’s done for me.

“Is Enrique similar to Guardiola? They are similar when it comes to building the attack from behind, in high pressure, but in terms of expressiveness, they are a little different. Both are very good.”

In truth, Barcelona are not likely to sign Laporte, who recently switch allegiance from France to Spain, given his transfer value likely exceeds £50million.

The Blaugrana are extremely short on cash and will likely be limited to free and cheap signings, particularly if they tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal.