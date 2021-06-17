Atletico Madrid are said to have slapped a price tag on Kieran Trippier amid interest from the Premier League.

Trippier has an excellent season with Atleti, helping Diego Simeone‘s men lift the La Liga title.

But ahead of jetting off with England for Euro 2020, the highly-rated full-back was linked with a move back to the Premier League just two years after his arrival in the Spanish capital.

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for the 30-year-old as they look to strengthen at right-back, and they now know how much they will have to pay after reportedly seeing their first bid rejected.

That’s because, according to Sky Sports, via Diario AS, Atletico will not accept anything less than €50million to part ways with Trippier this summer.

The England international still has two years remaining on his current deal at Wanda Metropolitano, and he is also coming off an excellent campaign.

Well aware of the strong negotiating position that puts them in, Atleti are not likely to allow Trippier to leave on the cheap this summer, and Manchester United are going to have to pay over the odds to get their man.

Transfermarkt currently value Trippier at £18million, though actual transfer fees tend to be inflated from such values.