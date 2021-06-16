The start date of La Liga 2021/22 season

There is a confirmed start date for the 2021/22 La Liga season, which will get underway on the weekend of 15 August.

As is customary, the CSD (Spanish Sports Council) had to make the final decision with the league and Spanish FA – who wanted a later date – disagreeing over the start date.

The league got their wish for their start date but did have to cede ground by allowing the Copa del Rey final to be played on a date this season without league matches.

Another aspect to this coming league season is that the Christmas holiday period will be extended to give the players more rest. It is established that the last matchday will be played on December 21-22 and the league will not return until the New Year, as per Diario AS.

The Spanish Super Cup will be held in January, a month in which there will also be a stoppage for national teams.

