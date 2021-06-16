The reason why Lionel Messi did not model the new Barcelona kit

This week’s Barcelona news included the club’s launch of their new home kit for the 2021/22 campaign.

A litany of Blaugrana players modelled the new kit upon its release, but Lionel Messi was notable by his absence from those photos.

Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Ansu Fati (pictured) and Frenkie de Jong were among the senior men stars in the strip, alongside multiple key players from the all-conquering Barcelona Femeni side.

However, a report in El Mundo Deportivo has outlined why the Argentine was not involved in the photo shoot for the kit.

It was explained how the photos were captured on 19 March – almost three months ago – and at a point before contract negotiations had opened between Messi and the club.

The 33-year-old is the only first-team player out of contract at the Camp Nou this summer and he has yet to officially put pen to paper on a new deal.