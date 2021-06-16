Spanish football evening headlines as Barcelona star La Liga’s most valuable player, Barca’s new manager and former Real Madrid boss on why Messi is the best

Your Spanish football headlines for June 16.

Barca star most valuable player

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been named as the most valuable player in La Liga.

The Dutch ace moved to the Camp Nou in the summer of 2019 from Ajax and has become one of the most important players at the Blaugrana.

As highlighted by Diario AS, the midfielder has been rated as having a €90m transfer value by Transfermarkt – more than any other Spain-based star.

Sergi new Barca B boss

In more Barcelona news, former left back Sergi Barjuan has agreed a three-year contract to become the club’s new B team coach.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, the former defender – who hung up his boots in 2005 – will be presented as the new B team coach this week.

Messi world’s best – Del Bosque

Former Real Madrid and Spain boss Vicente del Bosque has explained why Lionel Messi is the best player in world football.

He has often been compared to Portugal scoring sensation Cristiano Ronaldo – Messi’s old adversary who is three goals away from meeting the all-time international goal scoring record of 109.

Del Bosque is cited as telling Spanish radio station Canal Sur by Marca: “Lionel Messi is the world’s best and that is not slight on Cristiano Ronaldo. He is a kid from the street, from the neighbourhood. One of those who has been playing and mocking you on the field. That is why he is the best player of the world.”