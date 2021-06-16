Spain international: “The whole team is capable of scoring goals”

The entire team of Spain is capable of scoring goals and there is no concern in the camp despite suffering back-to-back scoreless draws.

Spain began their Euro 2020 campaign with a 0-0 draw against Sweden on Monday, having also been held to a scoreless draw by Portugal in a friendly earlier this month (a 4-0 victory over Lithuania was when Spain had to play their Under-21 side due to self-isolation from Covid).

That has led to speculation over the form of Juventus striker Alvaro Morata – who headed an attacking trio with Manchester City winger Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig either side.

Now, defender Eric Garcia – who joined Barcelona this summer as a free agent from City – has given an interview to Diario Sport who insists Luis Enrique’s side have the potential for goals all over the pitch.

The central defender has said of the goal threat: “The entire team is capable of scoring goals. Alvaro had the bad luck from his first chance, but we all know that he is a fantastic player, he has our confidence, our support that he will score a lot of goals.”