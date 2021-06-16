Roberto Mancini’s Italy send another warning shot and qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020

La Roja welcome Poland to Seville this coming Saturday evening, hoping to improve on the scoreless draw they recorded at La Cartuja on Monday. They’ve shown signs of promise, without doubt, but have work to do. Italy, however, have started like a train.

Having sent out the warning shot that was the Euro 2020 opening-night 3-0 defeat of Turkey in Rome, Roberto Mancini’s well-oiled side have followed it up with another 3-0 win under the Roman night, this time against Switzerland.

Giorgi Chiellini had a goal ruled out in the 19th minute, but the night belonged to Manuel Locatelli, without doubt. He opened the scoring in the 26th minute, assisted by Domenico Berardi, before doubling his and Italy’s tally, assisted by Nicolo Barella, in the 52nd. Ciro Immobile, assisted by Rafael Toloi, finished the Swiss off in the 89th.

The result means that Italy are now on a 29-game unbeaten streak, having kept ten straight clean sheets and scoring 31 goals without reply. They’re now also the first team into the last 16 of Euro 2020, and look a decent bet for a shot at the crown.