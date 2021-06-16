Real Madrid announce Sergio Ramos is leaving the club after 16 years

Real Madrid have announced that Sergio Ramos will leave the club in an official statement. There’ll be a presentation tomorrow afternoon that will serve as an institutional act of farewell to the club captain, with Florentino Perez in attendance. Ramos will then appear in a press conference.

The news is a long time coming, in truth. Ramos has barely featured for Madrid this season so hit has he been by injury, and was actually left out of Luis Enrique’s La Roja squad for Euro 2020 this summer, the group stages of which are being played in his home city of Seville, at La Cartuja.

Ramos joined Madrid in the summer of 2005 from Sevilla, at the age of just 19. Since then he’s become one of the greatest and most decorated centre-backs to have ever played the game; he’s won five La Liga titles and four Champions League titles with the club, as well as two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup with Spain.