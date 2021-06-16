Marcelo set to become Real Madrid’s first foreign captain since 1904

Marcelo, Karim Benzema and Raphael Varane will, according to Marca, be the three captains of Real Madrid next season after Sergio Ramos’ departure was confirmed this afternoon. No Spanish player is among the club’s captains and no Spanish player will be first captain for the first time in a long time.

Marcelo, in fact, will become the first foreign captain of Madrid since 1904, 15 years after his arrival. Arthur Johnson, an Englishman, was the first foreign captain of the club, back in 1902. Jose Giralt, a Cuban, replaced him, while the last foreigner to lead Los Blancos was a Guatemalan, Federico Revierto. Since then there’s always been a Spanish captain.

Even though Marcelo will be club captain, the real captain of the side is likely to be Benzema given he’ll have more sporting prominence next season. Behind the aforementioned three is Nacho, who’s just ahead of Luka Modric. Ramos is a tough act to follow; he lifted 12 titles in his six seasons as captain, a better record than Iker Casillas (who won seven in five) and Raul (who won four in seven).