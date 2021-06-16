Man United opening bid for Atletico Madrid star rejected

He was an instrumental figure in Atletico Madrid lifting their first La Liga title in seven years and he is now the subject of transfer interest from Manchester United.

Kieran Trippier was a star for Los Rojiblancos in a wing-back role this campaign and United have now tabled their first offer to sign the English international, as per Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Atlético Madrid turned down an opening proposal from Manchester United for Kieran Trippier. Price tag still around €40m to sell the right back. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC #Atleti …and Tom Heaton completed his medical with Manchester United today – he’s set to sign until June 2023. 🔴 #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

The valuation of Trippier – who is a part of England’s squad for Euro 2020 – is said to remain at €40m, although it is unclear if United will match that price tag.

It is claimed the Red Devils believe Trippier would provide competition with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the position and would help revolutionise the side’s attacking threat down the right flank.

He provided six assists in the league for Atleti last season and despite being aged 30, is still highly valued.

Trippier spent 13 years on the books of Manchester City during his youth career, but now is the subject of interest from the red half of the city.