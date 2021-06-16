Barcelona La Liga

Joan Laporta: “I can’t contemplate a no from [Lionel] Messi; he wants to stay. We’re doing what we can but there’s no need to seduce him.”

Joan Laporta, attending the presentation of a documentary about Lionel Messi, has spoken about the contract renewal negotiations Barcelona are in the midst of with the Argentine. Laporta, speaking in comments carried by Cope, made it clear he was determined to retain his captain’s services.

“The renewal isn’t at an advanced stage,” Laporta admitted. “It’s okay, I believe that Leo’s boots will stay on the Camp Nou’s pitch. I can’t contemplate a no from Messi; he wants to stay. We’re doing what we can but there’s no need to seduce him.”

Messi is currently on international duty, leading Argentina at the Copa America after taking them through a round of World Cup qualifiers. Argentina drew with Chile in their opening Copa game, with Messi scoring a customary golazo of a free kick. He finished top of the scoring charts in La Liga last season; he’s still very much got it.

The documentary in question is produced by TV3 and directed by Ramon Genet, with Xavi Torres, Jordi Ramos and Santi Padro contributing. The idea is to argue that the Barcelona forward is an artist. Some of the talking heads featured are Xavi, Pep Guardiola, Jorge Valdano, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Luis Enrique.

