Experienced defender confirms swap between La Liga rivals

Defender Aissa Mandi clocked up 173 first-team appearances at Real Betis across five seasons in which he was a near ever-present for the club.

However, the Algerian could not agree a new contract with the Seville-based club and has now signed a four-year contract at their La Liga rivals Villarreal.

Mandi has spent the last five seasons in the Spanish top flight having joined Los Verdiblancos from Stade de Reims in the summer of 2016, and has been regarded as a consistent performer in that timeframe.

It continues a busy start to the summer for the Yellow Submarine, who recently completed the permanent signing of Juan Foyth from Tottenham following on from a successful season-long loan move.

Mandi is set to compete for a central defensive position alongside Raul Albiol and Pau Torres – who former an effective partnership for Unai Emery’s side last season – helping guide them to the Europa League title.