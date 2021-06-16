Barcelona target on Camp Nou move: “The news will come”

The major story in Wednesday’s Barcelona news is Memphis Depay appearing to confirm he was on the verge of joining the club.

Memphis is out of contract this summer at Olympique Lyonnais and will be available to sign as a free agent, although he is competing for his nation at this summer’s Euro 2020.

The Dutch forward told a press conference on Wednesday: “Everyone’s known about the links to Barça for a while now. I want to play for Ronald Koeman. But just wait; the news will come.”

☎️OJO! Memphis: “Todo el mundo sabe que llevo un tiempo negociando con el Barça y quiero jugar con Ronald Koeman. Esperamos, y luego llegarán las noticias” (Mi holandés… jodido)#mercato pic.twitter.com/J8cUBuOiLB — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 16, 2021

The 27-year-old has previously starred under Koeman for the Dutch national team and both parties are said to be keen to be reunited at the Camp Nou.

Memphis netted an impressive 76 goals across 178 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, including 22 times in 40 appearances last season.

He moved to France from Manchester United in January 2017 having struggled for prominence at Old Trafford – whom he joined after an impressive stint with PSV Eindhoven.

The Blaugrana have already signed Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal this summer.