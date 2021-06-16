Barcelona and Atletico Madrid stars see biggest falls in transfer values

Key players at Barcelona and Atletico Madrid respectively have seen the biggest drops in their transfer valuation over the past 12 months in La Liga.

It is little surprise that teenage star Ansu Fati of Barca has seen the biggest drop in value in the division – as he has missed the last seven months of action with a knee injury.

As highlighted by Diario AS, the 18-year-old’s valuation on Transfermarkt has plummeted from €80m down to €60m due to his injury, which continues to cause great concern at the club.

There has been a great deal of excitement in Barcelona news about his future with five goals in 10 appearances this campaign but a timescale on his return is still deeply uncertain.

Now a full Spain international, the Blaugrana will be hopeful of Fati returning to action before the start of next season.

The second biggest drop in valuation is that of Atleti midfielder Saul Niguez, whose value has dropped €15m from €55m to €40m.