Barcelona agreement with new coach

Former Barcelona left back Sergi Barjuan has agreed a three-year contract to become the club’s new B team coach.

Sergi, who made 382 first-team appearances for the Blaugrana between 1993 and 2002, will replace Garcia Pimienta – who was surprisingly sacked from his position last month – in the role.

The former defender – who spent three seasons at Atletico Madrid at the end of his playing career – has an extensive managerial career which has included stints at Recreativo Huelva, Almeria and Real Mallorca, alongside a spell at Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown.

Sergi has previously been in Barcelona news due to him beginning his coaching career at the club, which saw him hold a series of different roles across the youth sides including coaching the Juvenil B team.

As per El Mundo Deportivo, the former defender – who hung up his boots in 2005 – will be presented as the new B team coach this week.

