Watch: Paul Pogba produces incredible pass to set up France’s opener in Germany

Group F is tough. Germany and France have both won the World Cup this decade, Portugal are the reigning kings of the European Championship itself and Hungary have a full Puskas Arena cheering them on.

La Roja, of course, have won both the World Cup and the European Championship this decade and also have home advantage, but aren’t heading into the competition with the same confidence as France or Portugal.

France, in particular, look strong. Coming into Euro 2020 off the back of winning the World Cup in Russia back in 2018, they’re undoubtedly the favourites this summer.

They boast the industry of N’Golo Kante and the lethal ability of Kylian Mbappe, two stars in one of the deepest squads in the tournament. To use an American term, they’re loaded.

They opened their account at Euro 2020 this evening in Munich, where they locked horns with old European rivals Germany. The deadlock was broken in the 20th minute.

The records will put it down as a Mats Hummels own goal, but this moment belonged to Paul Pogba. The Manchester United midfielder, linked to Real Madrid, produced a stunning pass to find Lucas Hernandez out left and set up the goal.